    76ers' Joel Embiid Says He Wants 'To Be Considered the Most Skilled Player Ever'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 28, 2022

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    You have to hand it to Joel Embiid—the man thinks big. 

    On the same night he was named an All-Star starter and told TNT's Inside the NBA crew his goal was to be the MVP, he set his aspirations even higher in his postgame comments following a 105-87 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. 

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> on his lofty goals for the remainder of his career:<br><br>“I want to be considered the most skilled play ever - especially for my size.”<br><br>Embiid adds that that size is “7-2, 600 pounds.” 🤣

    Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> star center Joel Embiid on his versatility: <a href="https://t.co/GFwOrtNiNX">pic.twitter.com/GFwOrtNiNX</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    "To be the MVP, you know my focus is on winning."<a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/TurnerSportsEJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TurnerSportsEJ</a> what he has to focus on in order to win the MVP trophy this season. <a href="https://t.co/1MvguzxmQg">pic.twitter.com/1MvguzxmQg</a>

    Given the run that Embiid is on at the moment, however, it probably wouldn't be wise to doubt him:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Joel Embiid has scored at least 25 points in 16 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in 76ers franchise history.<br><br>Allen Iverson had a 27-game streak in 2001. <a href="https://t.co/RmYgoafjNS">pic.twitter.com/RmYgoafjNS</a>

    Noah Levick @NoahLevick

    Joel Embiid just passed Moses Malone for 16th on the all-time Sixers scoring list.

    Just look at Embiid's stat line from Thursday night: 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, one steal, 9-of-20 from the field and 8-of-13 from the charity stripe. And you could argue that those numbers (aside from the assist total) represented something of a down night from the big man considering how dominant he's been of late.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    26 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST<br><br>just another day for <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a>. <br><br>🎥 presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/PALottery?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PALottery</a> <a href="https://t.co/3WtBmJZh80">pic.twitter.com/3WtBmJZh80</a>

    "Did you see that game? I would consider him a point center," Sixers forward Georges Niang told reporters after the game. "And if I was on the other team, I wouldn't get in his way either."

    Embiid is playing at a different level than most people on the planet at the moment. An MVP level. The sort of level that, if he can maintain it, will make his goal of being remembered as the most skilled player ever a real possibility. 

