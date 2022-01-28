76ers' Joel Embiid Says He Wants 'To Be Considered the Most Skilled Player Ever'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

You have to hand it to Joel Embiid—the man thinks big.

On the same night he was named an All-Star starter and told TNT's Inside the NBA crew his goal was to be the MVP, he set his aspirations even higher in his postgame comments following a 105-87 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Given the run that Embiid is on at the moment, however, it probably wouldn't be wise to doubt him:

Just look at Embiid's stat line from Thursday night: 26 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, one steal, 9-of-20 from the field and 8-of-13 from the charity stripe. And you could argue that those numbers (aside from the assist total) represented something of a down night from the big man considering how dominant he's been of late.

"Did you see that game? I would consider him a point center," Sixers forward Georges Niang told reporters after the game. "And if I was on the other team, I wouldn't get in his way either."

Embiid is playing at a different level than most people on the planet at the moment. An MVP level. The sort of level that, if he can maintain it, will make his goal of being remembered as the most skilled player ever a real possibility.