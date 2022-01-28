Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Could Not Be Any Happier' for Andrew Wiggins After All-Star Nod

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career Thursday.



Before his team's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves later in the day, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expressed his elation at Wiggins' starting nod.

"Man, one of the proudest moments I've had as a coach, just to see what Wiggs has done since he got here. ... I just could not be any happier for him," Kerr said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The whole organization is just glowing right now."

Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting career bests of 48.1 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-point land. In addition to his offensive efficiency, he's also been lauded for his defense this season, as he usually guards the best scorer on the other team. In 44 games, he's notched a 110.7 offensive rating and 105.5 defensive rating, per StatMuse.



Wiggins' two-way production has been especially needed in the absence of Golden State forward Draymond Green, who hasn't played a full game since Jan. 5 because of a back injury.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant were named captains of the two teams. Durant is expected to miss the game for the second straight year while he works his way back from a sprained MCL suffered on Jan. 15.

Wiggins is joined by Warriors teammate Stephen Curry in the starters pool. Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic round out the starters who hail from the Western Conference.

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young represent the backcourt from the East, while the frontcourt is rounded out by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The All-Star reserves will be selected by the coaches in each conference and will be revealed next Thursday on TNT. The captains will draft their squads Feb. 10, and this year's All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.