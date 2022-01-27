Draymond Green on Westbrook Trade Rumors: Can't Blame 1 Guy for Lakers' Struggles

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green heard the trade rumors involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, and they didn't sit well with him.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green said he doesn't think the Lakers should try to deal Westbrook this season because he believes the team's problems run deeper than just one player.

"You haven't really had the opportunity to see that team healthy," Green said (h/t CBS Sports' James Herbert). "And how they could grow together healthy. And I also don't like how Russell Westbrook gets all of the blame for everything going wrong. It's just not possible that one guy is to blame for everything going wrong."

Green, who is currently out with a back injury, was addressing NBA Insider Marc Stein's report from last week that said the Houston Rockets could be interested in acquiring Westbrook in exchange for John Wall if the deal also netted them the Lakers' 2027 first-round draft pick.

It should be noted, however, that Stein reported that a deal between the two teams was unlikely, particularly because Los Angeles wants to include the pick with one of its younger players in hopes of landing another star. Stein said the Lakers are willing to move Talen Horton-Tucker or Kendrick Nunn, and they've offered packages to the Detroit Pistons for Jerami Grant.

Los Angeles is 24-24 and has lost five of its last eight games. The team got back to .500 with a 106-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Westbrook is third on the Lakers with 18.5 points per game, his first time averaging under 20 points since his second season in the NBA. He's shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point range. It's the fourth time in five years that he's shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles has dealt with injuries to key players throughout the season. LeBron James missed time earlier this year with an abdominal strain. Anthony Davis returned from a 17-game absence on Tuesday. The Lakers have struggled on defense, ranking 26th in the league with opponents averaging 112.3 points against them.

Los Angeles is taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.