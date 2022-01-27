Joel Embiid Covers Jose Alvarado's Fine After Double Techs in Pelicans vs. 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado said Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid reached out to him and said he would cover the fines for the double technicals the pair received during Tuesday's matchup between the teams.

"I told [Embiid], 'Man, you know I can't afford that tech. Why you wanna give me that tech?'" a laughing Alvarado joked with reporters on Thursday. "Nah, but he's pretty cool, man. He did a generous thing and actually went out of his way and got in contact with me and he paid the fine for me. We talked during the game and it was all love and respect. Heat of the moment. Nothing personal. Two ball players going at it."

A player's first five technical fouls on the season draw a $2,000 fine per infraction.

Alvarado, a 23-year-old rookie for the Pels, is currently on a two-way contract. Those contracts are non-guaranteed and for half of the league's minimum salary. This season's minimum salary for a rookie is $925,258, meaning Alvarado is making somewhere in the ballpark of $462,000.

Hardly chump change, but quite a bit less than the $31.6 million Embiid is clearing.