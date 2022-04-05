Lonzo Ball Rumors: Bulls 'Less and Less' Optimistic About Return from Knee Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball may not return this season from the knee injury that has kept him sidelined since January.

Head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Ball had discomfort when he ramped up his rehab process, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported "there's less and less optimism" he will return.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium added that Ball is likely to be shut down for the remainder of the season:

Ball suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee in January with the team later announcing he will undergo arthroscopic surgery that would keep him off the court for six-to-eight weeks.

The 24-year-old also missed five games after entering the health and safety protocols in December.

Ball has been a quality contributor when healthy in his first season in Chicago. Through 35 games, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range.

Injuries still remain a problem for Ball, who has never played more than 63 games in a season.

Hip and thumb issues limited him to just 55 of 72 games last year with the New Orleans Pelicans, overshadowing his career-high 14.6 points per game.

After Ball signed a four-year, $80 million deal in the offseason, Chicago will hope for more durability from the guard going forward.