Knicks 'a 1st-round Exit From' Landing Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Scout

Donovan Mitchell is under contract for at least the next three seasons in Utah, but that isn't stopping speculation he may attempt to force a trade to the New York Knicks.

"They’re a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York," an Eastern Conference scout told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports.

The Jazz have been one of the NBA's biggest playoff disappointments in recent seasons, failing to get past the second round during the Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era. The relationship between the two Utah stars has also been the source of constant speculation since Gobert's actions during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the two players mended fences and grew closer last season, signs of discord again reared up this month when Gobert made public comments about teammates not playing winning basketball.

