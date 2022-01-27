Video: Giannis Brings Bucket of Wings to Press Conference After Loss vs. Cavaliers

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Sometimes after a long night of playing professional basketball for an NBA team, you just want to kick back with some chicken wings to relax.

Ah, but you have your postgame media obligations to attend to, so what to do? Well, if you're Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, you just bring those wings to the press conference:

Look, nobody's going to tell a two-time MVP and the defending champion to wait a few minutes before chowing down.

He did his part in the team's 115-99 loss to the up-and-coming Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, scoring 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

"This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the loss. "They have a good team, and we have to respect them more. They're a playoff team, and are fighting for the title themselves."

So yeah, maybe Giannis was eating his feelings a little bit after not only losing but being on the end of this Evan Mobley highlight:

Let the man eat his wings. It was a tough night.