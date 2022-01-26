Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Fined $15K for Kicking Ball into Stands vs. Warriors

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands during Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Porzingis was ejected in the fourth quarter with 8:21 remaining when he kicked the ball in frustration after fumbling a pass out of bounds.

The Mavericks were in the midst of a 130-92 loss to the Warriors, with Porzingis making only four of 15 shots before the ejection. Porzingis has been in a scoring slump, failing to score 20 points in any of the six games since his return from health and safety protocols.

"Just the whole game not going our way at all, especially not my way at all," Porzingis told reporters after the game. "Frustration accumulated, and [I] reacted wrong. I want to apologize to all those fans that were sitting right there. It wasn't my intention to kick the ball towards them at all."

Porzingis was previously fined $50,000 last May for breaking NBA rules prohibiting players from going into bars and clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.