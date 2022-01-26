Kendrick Perkins: James Harden's Camp Interested in Joel Embiid Pairing with 76ers

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

James Harden can become a free agent this season, and the Brooklyn Nets star is reportedly interested in joining the Philadelphia 76ers, as ESPN's Kendrick Perkins reported on the All the Smoke podcast.

"James Harden's camp is telling people in Philly he want to come play with [Joel] Embiid next year," Perkins said. "This ain't no lie, this facts."

Harden would have to decline his $47.4 million player option for 2022-23, but the 76ers would likely welcome him with open arms.

76ers team president Daryl Morey was the one who initially brought Harden to the Houston Rockets, and the two spent eight years together, helping Houston reach the playoffs each season.

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that Morey has been "eying James Harden from afar," while Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Philadelphia could use Ben Simmons in a sign-and-trade to land Harden in the offseason.

It would provide the 76ers with a true perimeter threat alongside Joel Embiid, who has played at an MVP level this season with averages of 29.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The team has been as impressive overall with just a 28-19 record, entering Wednesday sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Adding a three-time scoring champion in Harden would provide Philadelphia with an immediate boost and create a legitimate contender in 2022-23 and beyond.