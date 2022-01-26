Lakers Rumors: Stanley Johnson Agrees to New 2-Year Contract After 10-Day Deals

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Stanley Johnson reportedly agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the two sides came to an agreement as Johnson's third 10-day contract was set to expire. Terms of the deal were not made available.

Signed to a hardship exemption contract amid the Lakers' issues with COVID-19 in December, Johnson quickly carved out an integral role in the rotation. The 2015 first-round pick is averaging 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while playing solid defense on the perimeter.

While he never emerged as the star the Detroit Pistons hoped he would be when they picked him at No. 8, Johnson seems to have found a niche after a stint with the Toronto Raptors over the previous two seasons.

The Los Angeles native said the comfort of playing near home has perhaps made him comfortable with the Lakers.

"I pray a lot, and I'm really confident in my work ethic,” Johnson told reporters last week. "I can say a million things, but it is what it is. It's going to be what it's going to be.

"I'm from here, so I'm a lot more comfortable here than probably a lot of other places. Maybe that's it. Maybe it's some home cooking.

"But outside of that, I just pray and let it fly."