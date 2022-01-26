Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers Have Discussed John Collins Blockbuster with Hawks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the Philadelphia 76ers still seeking a fair trade for Ben Simmons, one option reportedly discussed was a deal with the Atlanta Hawks that would bring back John Collins and more.

"The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday.

The Hawks are reportedly uninterested in Harris, however, leading to stalled discussions.

