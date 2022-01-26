NBA Trade Rumors: Kings' Harrison Barnes Tied to Jazz Ahead of NBA Deadline

John Fisher/Getty Images

Amid a series of injuries to key players, the Utah Jazz are reportedly looking to add reinforcements before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

On The Athletic NBA Show podcast (starts at 41:22 mark), Sam Amick said Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes has been "tied" to the Jazz.

In Monday's 115-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Jazz played without Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale because of injuries.

None of those players is expected to miss an extended period of time, but the Jazz (30-18) have relied heavily on that group so far this season. Mitchell, Gobert, O'Neale and Bogdanovic are all averaging more than 30 minutes per game. Conley isn't far behind at 28.5 minutes per contest.

The possibility of adding Barnes would allow head coach Quin Snyder the chance to ease the burden on his frontcourt, particularly Bogdanovic. He's a better shooter than Rudy Gay and Eric Paschall off the bench.

Per James Ham of the Kings Beat, Sacramento general manager Monte McNair has made some core players, including Barnes, Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes, available in trades.

Barnes is in the third year of his four-year, $85 million contract. His descending deal is likely appealing to interested teams because his 2022-23 salary is only $18.35 million, per Spotrac.

Now in his 10th NBA season, Barnes is averaging 16.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 43 starts. The 6'8", 225-pound forward is shooting 40.6 percent from three-point range on 5.0 attempts per contest.

The Jazz have fallen to fourth in the Western Conference standings with nine losses in their last 13 games. They are eight games behind the Suns for the top spot.