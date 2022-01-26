Steve Kerr Says Warriors Win over Mavs Was 'Cleansing; Like, "OK, We're Right Again"'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A 3-6 stretch for the Golden State Warriors earlier this month certainly raised some eyebrows given how well they have played this season, but they have seemingly corrected course following a third straight win.

"Tonight felt kind of cleansing," head coach Steve Kerr told reporters following Tuesday's 130-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. "Like, 'OK, we're right again.'"

The context of the victory likely contributed to the positive feelings after the game.

After all, the Mavericks entered play having won 11 of their previous 13 and are starting to look like true contenders in the Western Conference. Yet the game was never in doubt in the second half after Golden State jumped out to a commanding lead and rode that momentum until the final buzzer.

The Warriors were also unstoppable on the offensive end with seven players in double figures, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, who put on a show off the bench with 22 points that included a number of dunks and three-pointers.

If there is any concern outside of Draymond Green remaining sidelined because of an injury, it is Curry's outside shooting.

The NBA's all-time leader in made three-pointers was just 2-of-10 from beyond the arc, although he found other ways to contribute by scoring inside, facilitating for his teammates and battling for boards.

He is shooting just 29.9 percent from three-point range and 35.9 percent from the field in January, which is one reason Golden State went through something of a rough patch.

Yet Thompson is back and healthy, and the supporting cast overwhelmed the Mavericks in one of the team's most impressive performances of the season. Curry also figures to reestablish his shooting rhythm given his track record, and the schedule is fairly manageable in the immediate future with games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder in the next six contests.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Warriors extend their winning streak after Tuesday's performance.