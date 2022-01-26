LeBron James on Hot Streak: 'Nothing Else Matters Besides What I Bring to the Table'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

LeBron James has been on an absolute tear of late, entering Tuesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets averaging 32.5 points on 53.4 percent shooting over the last 17 games.

He continued that torrid pace by dropping 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting in a 106-96 win.

After the Nets game, James talked with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin) about his hot streak and focus amid the team's up-and-down season:

The Lakers entered this season with championship aspirations behind a new big three of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, but the team sits just 24-24, only good enough for a seventh-place tie in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves at .500.

However, James' Herculean performances have kept the team's season from completely torpedoing, and now they are in position to make a second-half run with the Tuesday return of AD after he missed 17 games with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Westbrook, the nine-time All-Star who has struggled offensively this season, also appears to be rounding into far better form after shooting 24-of-46 (52.2 percent) from the field over his last three games.

Ultimately, James has shouldered a heavy burden this season, but that may not be the case as much down the stretch if Davis stays healthy and Westbrook's recent good run continues into the campaign's final months.

For now, the Lakers will look to move back over .500 when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.