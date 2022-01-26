Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Out 6-8 Weeks; Finger Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls announced that forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a fractured right index finger while working out at the team's facility on Tuesday. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.

Jones Jr. had already been out since Jan. 12 with a bone bruise in his right knee suffered during a 138-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, he was expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury at the time.

Jones, a six-year NBA veteran in his first season with Chicago, has averaged 6.3 points on 58.2 percent shooting and 3.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes over 31 games (eight starts).

He landed with the Bulls after Chicago landed him in a three-team trade that also involved the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jones has played a key role in the Bulls' resurgence this year, with Chicago sitting 29-17 and second in the Eastern Conference after finishing 11th last season.

Unfortunately, the Bulls have been hit hard with injuries of late.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chicago announced last Thursday that point guard Lonzo Ball would be out six-to-eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

One day later, guard Alex Caruso suffered a fractured right wrist after Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen committed a Flagrant 2 foul against him in 94-90 loss. He will be out six-to-eight weeks.

Now Jones is out for an extended period of time.

The shorthanded Bulls will forge ahead as they look to lead the Eastern Conference. They'll host the Toronto Raptors next on Wednesday.