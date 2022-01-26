Joel Embiid Posts 6th 40-Plus-Point Game of Season with 42 in 76ers Win over Pelicans

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid posted his sixth game of the season with over 40 points Wednesday as he dropped 42 in a 117-107 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Embiid made 12 of 24 field goals and 18 of 20 free throws. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked four shots.

The big man is on an absolute tear of late.

He entered Tuesday averaging 33.4 points on 55.2 percent shooting and 10.5 rebounds per game over his last 15 contests, which saw the 76ers go 11-4.

76ers team reporter Lauren Rosen also noted that Embiid has more points than minutes played in each of his last five games:

The Elias Sports Bureau also posted this mind-boggling stat:

Thanks in part to his efforts, the 28-19 76ers are now just two games behind the Miami Heat for first in the Eastern Conference.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Embiid and Philadelphia will look to continue the hot streak when the 76ers face the Los Angeles Lakers at home Thursday.