NBA Reformats Rising Stars Competition with 4 Teams Playing in 3-Game Tournament

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA is adjusting the format for the Rising Stars competition during All-Star Weekend.

Per an official announcement from the league, the 28-player pool will be divided into four teams of seven players that will each compete in a three-game tournament, with each game played to a target score.

In addition to the tournament, the NBA announced a new Clutch Challenge competition featuring eight players that will take place between the second semifinal and championship game. The format will feature four teams of two players, with the first team having 90 seconds to make five shots from a set location on the court:

"Team 1’s time is then the marker for Team 2. If Team 1’s time is 1:15, then Team 2 will have a 1:15 countdown clock to complete the competition. Each team that establishes a new standard sets the clock for the next team competing, and the fastest finisher will win the Clorox Clutch Challenge."

The Rising Stars contest has undergone multiple changes since its inception in 1994. It was originally called a Rookie Challenge featuring two teams composed solely of first-year players.

Prior to this year, the most recent change came in 2015 to adopt a Team USA vs. Team World format, with each squad featuring at least three rookies and three second-year players.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One of the biggest additions to the roster for this year's game is four G League Ignite players.

When the NBA established the G League Ignite in 2020, it was with the goal of making it a viable alternative to college basketball for top high-school prospects. The results paid off in the 2021 NBA draft with two alums—Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga—getting selected among the top seven picks.

The current Ignite roster features several high-profile 2022 draft hopefuls, including Jaden Hardy, Michael Foster Jr. and MarJon Beauchamp.

Rosters for each team in the Rising Stars will be drafted by coaches at a date still to be announced.

The 2022 Rising Stars will be played on Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.