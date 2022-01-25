The Rock Teases Role in New Video Game Movie: 1 of the 'Biggest, Most Badass'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DJ

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will soon be helping to bring another video game franchise to the silver screen.

Johnson told Men's Journal's Charles Thorp he will be part of another major adaptation of a video game series but declined to identify the subject matter:

"I’ve always been a big Madden fan. I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen—one that I've played for years. I'm really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we're going to do right by our gamer friends—but really we're just going to make a great movie."

His first foray into the genre was an admitted flop as Doom was a critical and commercial bust. He had more luck with Rampage, which earned a little more than $428 million worldwide.

Johnson became the highest-paid actor in the world in part because of how many films he manages to cram onto his calendar. He isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The 49-year-old already has five films either in pre-production or early stages of creation, which doesn't include his unknown video game project.