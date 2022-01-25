Flyers' Keith Yandle Ties Doug Jarvis' NHL Record For Most Consecutive Games Played

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle has tied Doug Jarvis for the longest "Ironman" streak in NHL history, having played in 964 consecutive games.

Jarvis played 964 straight games from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987. He did not miss a regular-season game from his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens through the end of the streak with the Hartford Whalers.

Yandle, meanwhile, has appeared in every game possible since March 26, 2009.

When his streak started, Yandle was a member of the then-Phoenix Coyotes, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2005 draft. Since then, he has also played for the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers.

Yandle's streak was almost ruined on multiple occasions. The Panthers considered making him a healthy scratch in the 2020-21 season, and he also had several teeth knocked out in a November 2019 game but returned that night wearing a cage and played the next day.

Yandle signed a one-year, $900,000 deal to join the Flyers in July. He entered Monday's game against the Dallas Stars with 13 assists in 41 games.

In 1,073 career games entering Monday, Yandle tallied 102 goals and 511 assists for 613 points.