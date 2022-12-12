T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys Agree to Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, that Hilton has a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cowboys have been heavily linked with another free-agent wideout, Odell Beckham Jr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Dallas and other teams in the hunt "are currently in a holding pattern while Beckham is at home considering his options."

It's also unclear when the three-time Pro Bowler will be ready to play as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

The Cowboys might consider Hilton an insurance policy in case Beckham signs with another team or can't play this year.

The 32-year-old said after the 2021 season he was going to take his time making a decision on his future in the NFL and consult longtime teammate Jack Doyle, per the team's website:

"That's something, take some time, talk to Jack and just go through it. If I want to play one more year, I could play one more year. If not, then I won't. So just talk to him, see what he's feeling, and once he makes his decision I'll know what I want to do kind of based on him, whether it's here, whether it's somewhere else. I'll make my decision some time in the offseason."

Hilton had spent his entire 10-year career with the Colts, which selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft. So it's quite surprising that he opted to sign elsewhere.

While his best seasons are behind him, he's still an effective contributor. In 10 games during the 2021 campaign, he caught 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. His receiving yards ranked fourth on the team behind those of Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Jonathan Taylor.

The FIU product recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in four straight seasons from 2013 to '16. He also had more than 1,000 yards during the 2018 season and was a Pro Bowler from 2014 to '17.

Hilton's best season came in 2016, when he caught 91 passes for 1,448 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.