Draymond Green Rumors: 'No Light at the End of the Tunnel' for Warriors PF's Injuries

The Golden State Warriors have been without forward Draymond Green for the past nine games, and it doesn't appear that he will be able to return anytime soon.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported Monday that Green's absence is likely to continue because of the uncertainty surrounding his back injury.

"He still has another week before the Warriors reevaluate him," Spears said on NBA Today. "But right now, I keep hearing there's no light at the end of the tunnel. And I'm wondering if perhaps this could go a little longer."

