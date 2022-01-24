Matt LaFleur Says 'There's No Debate' Packers Want Aaron Rodgers to Return in 2022

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Breaking news: The Green Bay Packers head coach wants the likely back-to-back MVP of the league to run his offense once again in 2022.

Matt LaFleur spoke to reporters during Monday's end-of-season press conference and said "there's no debate" within senior officials in the front office that everyone wants Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback next season.

"We're all on the same page here," he added.

Rodgers' future with the Packers is far from a new topic, considering it was a primary NFL storyline before the 2021 campaign.

There was uncertainty about whether he would play for the Packers, report to training camp or perhaps even retire altogether until he eventually did return to the only NFL team he has ever suited up for. However, he voiced his frustration about a number of topics, including how the front office handled certain decisions and his lack of a long-term commitment from the team.

While the 38-year-old continued to make waves off the field during the 2021 season by misleading people about his vaccination status to his headline-making weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, there was no questioning his ability on it.

The reigning league MVP completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions and led the 13-4 Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

However, he once again failed to differentiate himself from the likes of Rex Grossman, Nick Foles and Jimmy Garoppolo by reaching the Super Bowl from the NFC for a second time in his career when he and Green Bay lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

That put his future with the organization into question again, especially since he told reporters following the loss Saturday: "I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing."

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Green Bay is projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap this offseason even before deciding what to do with wide receiver Davante Adams. A rebuild isn't out of the question with that cap number, although having Rodgers, who signed through 2023, would change the ceiling of the 2022 team.

LaFleur also clarified on Monday "there is no plan for a rebuild."

That will surely give Rodgers something to think about this offseason, but the organization clearly wants him back.