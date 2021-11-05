Packers' Aaron Rodgers Clarifies 'Immunized' Comment, Says He's Consulted Joe Rogan

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Amid the controversy about his vaccination status after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has attempted to clarify some things.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (starts at 1:24 mark), Rodgers explained he "didn't lie" during the offseason when he told reporters he was immunized and he's the victim of a "witch hunt."

Rodgers said he didn't get the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine because of an allergy to an ingredient used. He also said that he took medical advice from UFC analyst and podcast host Joe Rogan since testing positive (starts at 3:15 mark).

The reigning NFL MVP also noted he looked into the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but he opted to go with a "long term protocol that involved multiple months" of treatment after the J&J shot was briefly pulled after some concerns about blood-clotting issues.

At the time the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was pulled in April, a total of six cases of blood clots had been reported out of approximately 6.8 million doses administered. The CDC and FDA reauthorized the vaccine on April 23.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers petitioned the NFL "for that treatment to allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations."

The NFL and NFL Players Association and an infectious disease expert approved by both parties denied Rodgers' request for an exemption.

During an Aug. 27 press conference, Rodgers was asked specifically about his vaccination status.

"Yeah, I’ve been immunized," he told reporters. "There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys."

Rodgers' use of "immunized" has become a significant talking point since his vaccination status was made public. He has been conducting postgame interviews in the media room without wearing a mask all season, which is a violation of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players.

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the NFL has opened an investigation to determine whether or not Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols inside of team facilities.

Glazer did note Rodgers would likely be fined, but not suspended, if the league finds any wrongdoing.

The earliest Rodgers can return to the Packers is 10 days after his positive test on Nov. 3, as long as he remains asymptomatic and return to negative tests 24 hours apart.