Jerami Grant Trade Rumors: Offers 'Aren't Pouring In' for Pistons Forward

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly not finding a robust trade market as they explore moving Jerami Grant before the Feb. 10 deadline.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported "offers aren’t pouring in" for Grant, who is widely viewed as being available for the right price ahead of the deadline. Grant is nearing a return from a thumb injury that has cost him more than six weeks of action but has not played since Dec. 10.

The Pistons are in the midst of a rebuild and likely see Grant as more valuable to their future as a trade piece. The 27-year-old signed with Detroit on a surprising three-year, $60 million contract in 2020 and blasted his previous career high in points, averaging 22.3 per game while acting as the Pistons' offensive fulcrum.

While Grant proved he could handle a larger role than he had in previous stops, his efficiency waxed and waned while the Pistons finished with the NBA's second-worst record. Grant's 2021-22 numbers were almost mirror images of his 2020-21 stats before the injury, but the Pistons have increasingly handed the keys to Cade Cunningham in his absence.

Playing for a reasonable $20 million this season, Grant is the type of player contenders could add without stripping their core. The Los Angeles Lakers, for instance, could offer a package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a player on a minimum contract for Grant without hurting their rotation.

It's unclear how much the Pistons value Horton-Tucker, who has struggled in an increased role this season, and the Lakers don't have an available first-round draft pick until 2027. It's equally uncertain how willing the Lakers would be to trade a 2027 first-round pick given the advanced age of their roster.