Report: 76ers Eyed Tyrese Haliburton, John Collins in Simmons Talks with Kings, Hawks

John Fisher/Getty Images

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to move Ben Simmons before the NBA's Feb. 10 trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks sound like the most likely suitors to pull the trigger on a deal.

According to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, those two teams "have been among the most engaged recently in talks on Simmons." Philadelphia has "asked the Kings for guard Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks, and asked for a package around John Collins and multiple first-round picks from the Hawks along with Atlanta taking on Tobias Harris," per Charania and Amick.

