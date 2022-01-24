Rockets Trade Rumors: Latest on John Wall-Clippers; Christian Wood-Heat; Eric Gordon

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets continue to explore the trade market for John Wall, but they don't appear as willing to move Eric Gordon or Christian Wood ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported Monday that the Rockets continue to canvass the league in hopes of shedding Wall's contract and providing the five-time All-Star an opportunity to resume his career. Wall has not played this season after the Rockets reached an organizational decision to focus playing time on their young talent.

The Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Wall, but it does not appear a deal is close to getting done. Teams are hesitant to take on Wall's $44.3 million salary for this season and $47.4 million player option for 2022-23, and they also lack the type of matching salaries necessary to make a deal work under the cap.

The Rockets are reportedly less open to deals for Gordon or Wood, both of whom have generated significant interest.

