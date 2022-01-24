James Harden Says There's 'No Consistency' from Refs After Nets' Loss to T-Wolves

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden criticized what he perceives as a lack of consistency with NBA officiating following Sunday's 136-125 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He told reporters: "I don't even want to talk about it. But it's definitely—when I get to the basket, it's the same calls the guys are getting. Obviously, you can't call all of them. But there's ones where there's clearly stiff-arms and trips and things like that. But on the other end, there's no consistency. So it's frustrating."

Harden finished with 13 points and 13 assists in the loss, missing nine of his 13 shot attempts and only going to the line four times—his second-lowest total of the month.

The nine-time All-Star has been often mentioned among the players hit hardest by new rules instructing officials to avoid foul calls on non-basketball moves. However, Harden's free-throw rate is actually higher than it was last season with the Nets. His free throws are down from his tenure with the Houston Rockets, but one could argue that has more to do with his lower usage as one of three stars on the Brooklyn roster.

Harden said officials have not given him an explanation when he's approached them after missed calls.

"Nothing," Harden said. "Honestly, nothing. Like [officials say], 'I didn't see it,' or 'I didn't think it was a foul.' But it's like, clear. It's like extremely clear. I don't want to talk about it. But I just got to keep going. That's not going to stop me. [Keep] going to the basket, keep being aggressive and keep making plays for my team."

Nets coach Steve Nash said it feels like Harden is "targeted" at times as officials attempt to set an example around the league.

It's been clear the new normal has been a source of frustration for Harden, particularly during his struggles early in the season. While he's adjusted well and his free-throw rate has risen over the course of the season, there are nights—particularly when he's struggling from the field—when he believes he should be getting a more generous whistle.

For the season, Harden is third in the league in free-throw attempts per game (8.1). He trails Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (10.8) and 76ers center Joel Embiid (10.6).