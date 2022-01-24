Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm in One of the Best Zones Offensively' of My 19-Year Career

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James told reporters in his postgame press conference that he is in "one of the best zones offensively" after he dropped 33 points (12-of-22 shooting) in the Los Angeles Lakers' 113-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

"I'm in one of the best zones offensively I've been in my career. And I don't plan on stopping. That's just how I feel. I feel fantastic. Shooting the ball extremely well from the field. I didn't shoot the three-ball well tonight.

"But all eight of them felt great. Shooting efficient from the free-throw line, I'm shooting efficient from the field. Very efficient at the rim. I don't go into the game saying, 'You gotta score 30 or you guys don't have a chance to win.' I just play the game, and the scoring has just been happening organically."

The 37-year-old, who has moonlit for the Lakers at center at times this season, has averaged 29.0 points on 51.8 percent shooting.

The 17-time All-Star and 17-time All-NBA player's points-per-game average has been his highest mark since 2007-08 when his 30.0 PPG led the league.

James has raised his game another level since fellow superstar Anthony Davis suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee, which has kept him off the court since Dec. 19. He entered Sunday averaging 32.4 points on 53.3 percent shooting and 5.9 assists in 16 games between Dec. 19-Jan. 21, per Basketball-Reference.

On Sunday, James was off from beyond the three-point arc (1-of-8) but money inside it (11-of-14). He scored 11 points and helped cut a 23-point Heat lead down to 111-107 with 1:07 left after a putback layup.

The Eastern Conference-leading Heat held on, but James was spectacular once again as he continued his dominant pace despite nearing the end of his second decade in the league.

LeBron and the 23-24 Lakers will look to get back to .500 as they continue their six-game road trip with a battle against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.