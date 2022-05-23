Tyler Herro out for Heat vs. Celtics Game 4 with Groin Injury

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Monday night's Game 4 against the Boston Celtics as he recovers from a groin injury suffered in Game 3.

The 22-year-old has averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his third NBA season for the Heat after they selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Herro broke out as a rookie, saving his best for the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when he dropped 19.2 points per game against the Boston Celtics en route to guiding Miami to the NBA Finals. The Heat fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

The Kentucky alum averaged 15.1 points per game for the 2020-21 Heat, which fell in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro had an excellent third season for the Heat. Unfortunately, he's been sidelined numerous times this season due to a wrist injury (one game), non-COVID illness (two games), right quad contusion (three games) and health-and-safety protocols (three games).

Herro's also missed four games in February with a right knee contusion and two for a sprained right knee in March.

Without Herro, the Heat have numerous options to fill his minutes, including Victor Oladipo, who played admirably in place of Jimmy Butler in the second half of Game 3. Duncan Robinson could also see an extended run.