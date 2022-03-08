Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Ruled Out with Illness After Exiting vs. Kings

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Knicks announced big man Mitchell Robinson was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings with an illness.

Fred Katz of The Athletic clarified that it was a non-COVID-19 illness.

The 23-year-old has missed time this season with an ankle injury, and he also suffered a fractured hand and foot last season.

While the injuries have prevented him from fully living up to his potential, he is still an important part of New York's rotation in large part because of his interior defense. His ability to protect the rim and help control the boards is key, especially when the Knicks are competing against the best teams in the league.

He averaged 8.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season while shooting 65.3 percent from the field and has followed with per-game averages of 8.5 points, 8.8 boards and 1.6 blocks while shooting 77.0 percent from the field in 2021-22.

If Robinson is sidelined following this setback, look for Taj Gibson to see more playing time.