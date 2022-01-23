Knicks' Mitchell Robinson out vs. Clippers After Exiting with Sprained Ankle Injury

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson suffered a sprained left ankle in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and will not return, the team announced.

Robinson suffered the injury after diving for a loose ball and getting tangled up with Luke Kennard before exiting with a noticeable limp. He racked up eight points, eight rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.

Robinson has had several injuries this season, including a hip flexor and ankle ailment.

The 23-year-old also dealt with injury during the 2020-21 campaign, missing more than half of the season with a fractured foot and hand. Despite the injuries, the Western Kentucky product has been fun to watch, particularly on defense.

Robinson entered Sunday's game averaging 1.5 blocks and 8.3 rebounds, in addition to 8.4 points in 42 games while shooting 78.8 percent from the field.

Robinson is New York's starting center, but head coach Tom Thibodeau has also relied on Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson this year. Noel is averaging 3.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, while Gibson is averaging 3.7 points, 4.6 rebounds per game.

The Knicks entered Sunday's game with a 22-24 record, good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They will need Robinson to stay healthy if they hope to compete with teams like the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors for a spot in the play-in round.