Mitchell Robinson's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture, Knicks Announce

Elsa/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured hand and will be re-evaluated on Saturday, the team announced.

Robinson played 20 minutes in a 109-91 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, recording 10 points and 14 rebounds before injuring his right hand.

No timeline has been listed for his recovery.

The third-year pro out of Western Kentucky showed promising signs in his first two years in the league and has taken up a more prominent role under new Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Robinson made his 27th start Friday—more than his previous two seasons combined—and entered the night averaging 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per night for a rebuilding New York club.

It's not just a blow to the roster, but Robinson's injury makes it tougher for the front office to negotiate as the March 25 trade deadline looms. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks felt comfortable making Robinson available in potential trade talks to land a star-caliber player.

In the meantime, look for Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson to receive a bit more playing time. Thibodeau doesn't have many options available to him at this point up front. An already messy Knicks season may get a bit tougher until Robinson is ready to return.