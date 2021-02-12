    Mitchell Robinson's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture, Knicks Announce

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 13, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson celebrates his dunk against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)
    Elsa/Associated Press

    New York Knicks forward Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured hand and will be re-evaluated on Saturday, the team announced.

    Robinson played 20 minutes in a 109-91 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, recording 10 points and 14 rebounds before injuring his right hand. 

    No timeline has been listed for his recovery. 

    The third-year pro out of Western Kentucky showed promising signs in his first two years in the league and has taken up a more prominent role under new Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

    Robinson made his 27th start Friday—more than his previous two seasons combined—and entered the night averaging 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per night for a rebuilding New York club. 

    It's not just a blow to the roster, but Robinson's injury makes it tougher for the front office to negotiate as the March 25 trade deadline looms. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks felt comfortable making Robinson available in potential trade talks to land a star-caliber player. 

    In the meantime, look for Obi Toppin, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson to receive a bit more playing time. Thibodeau doesn't have many options available to him at this point up front. An already messy Knicks season may get a bit tougher until Robinson is ready to return. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rose on Teaching Quickley & Toppin, Return to the Knicks

      Rose on Teaching Quickley & Toppin, Return to the Knicks
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Rose on Teaching Quickley & Toppin, Return to the Knicks

      MSGNetworks.com
      via MSGNetworks.com

      Thibs Gives Updates on Robinson Injury

      Thibs Gives Updates on Robinson Injury
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Thibs Gives Updates on Robinson Injury

      MSGNetworks.com
      via MSGNetworks.com

      Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson in Costly Blowout Over Wizards

      Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson in Costly Blowout Over Wizards
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson in Costly Blowout Over Wizards

      Posts by Jesse Cinquini
      via The Knicks Wall

      Knicks 109, Wizards 91: Scenes from a Sloppy, Costly Victory

      Knicks 109, Wizards 91: Scenes from a Sloppy, Costly Victory
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Knicks 109, Wizards 91: Scenes from a Sloppy, Costly Victory

      Joe Flynn
      via Posting and Toasting