AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 12 Rankings Released

Auburn is No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the first time in school history after an impressive week was enough to jump Gonzaga in the rankings.

Gonzaga moved into the top spot last week after Baylor's stumbles, although Auburn had the most first-place votes. It was another close call for voters with both teams continuing their recent winning streaks, but the Tigers are now No. 1.

There was plenty of drama behind them as well with Purdue, Duke and others suffering losses during the week.

Here is the latest Top 25 as conference play continues.

AP Poll

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. Arizona

4. Baylor

5. Kansas

6. Purdue

7. UCLA

8. Houston

9. Duke

10. Michigan State

11. Wisconsin

12. Kentucky

13. Texas Tech

14. Villanova

15. USC

16. Ohio State

17. Providence

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. Connecticut

21. Xavier

22. Marquette

23. Iowa State

24. Illinois

25. Davidson

Gonzaga cruised to a 16-point win over San Francisco in its only game last week, but Auburn faced its toughest test of the year against Kentucky on Saturday.

The Tigers were up to the task, though, pulling away late for an 80-71 victory to remain undefeated in SEC play (7-0). Walker Kessler had 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, but potential No. 1 overall draft pick Jabari Smith also made his presence known with key plays in the win.

Auburn (18-1) have now won 15 straight games and are clearly a top contender for a national championship.

Other elite teams weren't able to escape the week without a setback.

Purdue fell to No. 6 after a 68-65 loss to rival Indiana, featuring 20 points and four steals from Rob Phinisee off the bench.

Duke fell to Florida State in a 79-78 overtime thriller despite a dominant showing from Paolo Banchero, who totaled 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

Florida State hit just 35.6 percent of its field-goal attempts (28 percent from three-point range), but the squad got to the free-throw line, limited turnovers and won the rebounding battle, all creating more opportunities for points. It was enough for the unranked Seminoles to pull off the home upset.

The Blue Devils fell to No. 9 in the latest poll.

Michigan State climbed back up to No. 10 after an 86-74 upset win over Wisconsin. All-American candidate Johnny Davis scored 25 for the Badgers, but it wasn't enough to overcome the team's poor defensive effort.

Wisconsin dropped from eighth to 11th in the ranking following the disappointing home loss.

Baylor got back on track after its two losses from last week, earning road wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma.

We could see plenty of movement next week as well with top games including Arizona against UCLA and Kentucky versus Kansas.