Report: Grayson Allen's Flagrant Foul on Alex Caruso Being Reviewed by NBA

Report: Grayson Allen's Flagrant Foul on Alex Caruso Being Reviewed by NBAJanuary 23, 2022
The NBA is reviewing Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen's Flagrant 2 foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, who is out six-to-eight weeks with a fractured right wrist as a result of the play.
Per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, no decision has been made yet. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago also provided more information:
K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop
To be clear, the league is still reviewing the incident. The early indications that Allen’s ejection would be his only discipline were before news of Caruso’s injury. And league does take into account any injury suffered by the offended player. Stay tuned. <a href="https://t.co/DYguqR2cP2">https://t.co/DYguqR2cP2</a>
Caruso was driving for a layup in the third quarter of his team's 94-90 road loss the Bucks on Friday. Allen ran back to play defense but collided with Caruso midair before hitting him in the head on the way down to the court.
Caruso finished the game and told reporters afterward that his wrist was sore. Unfortunately, the official diagnosis could keep him out for two months.
It's a big blow to a Bulls team that will already be without point guard Lonzo Ball for six-to-eight weeks with a meniscus tear in his left knee.
Allen's foul also drew the ire of Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who said the Bucks guard's actions could have ended Caruso's career:
K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop
Here is Billy Donovan’s full answer when asked about Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso and ejection.<br><br>It should be noted this is very uncharacteristic of Donovan to single out a player like this. <a href="https://t.co/70UZFSMi85">pic.twitter.com/70UZFSMi85</a>
Caruso is in his first year with the Bulls after four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.