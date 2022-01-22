Lakers News: Anthony Davis Could Return from Knee Injury vs. Heat; Will Be GTD

Set Number: X163901 TK1

Los Angele Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who has missed 16 straight games since Dec. 19 with an MCL sprain in his left knee, will be a game-time decision for his team's road game against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Lakers also announced that Davis has officially been upgraded to questionable.

Davis has averaged 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 27 games this year.

The Lakers announced Davis' injury in mid-December and said he would be reevaluated in four weeks.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Tuesday that Davis was cleared for contact after a clean MRI. Per Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

"While the Lakers rarely practice with full contact, Davis is expected to get reps with assistant coaches and other personnel during his ramp-up to activity. The Lakers are hopeful Davis returns during the six-game road trip to end the month, with one person close to the organization suggesting Davis could return as soon as Sunday against Miami. Another person with knowledge of Davis' situation didn't tie his return to a specific date but acknowledged he is progressing – although he has still been wearing a brace for workouts."

AD got a little pregame work in prior to the Lakers' 116-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday:

Davis' return would be a welcome sight for a Lakers team that sits at 23-23 through 46 games. L.A. lost four of its last five matchups before the win over Orlando.

Now the Lakers are embarking on a six-game road trip that started against the Magic. Adding Davis back to the lineup for this stretch could be a huge boost to the team as it finally looks to break free from hovering around .500.

The Lakers at Heat game will go down Sunday at 6 p.m. ET from Miami's FTX Arena.