X

    T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Not Interested in Dunk Contest: 'I'm an In-Game Dunker'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 23, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards doubles as one of the NBA's most electric players on the court and one of the most entertaining ones off it.

    Edwards' highlight-reel dunks have helped the second-year pro make a name for himself in the league, but don't expect him to enter the NBA Slam Dunk Contest any time soon (or at all):

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    Asked Anthony Edwards if he would ever do the dunk contest: “Nope. I’m an in-game dunker.”

    This year's contest is scheduled to take place Feb. 19 during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons won last year's competition.

    Participants have yet to be announced, but it appears Edwards won't take part. That's too bad, but he does wow fans with his dunking on a routine basis:

    The 6'4" Edwards' poster dunks have been a staple in NBA highlights:

    He even makes highlight reels for dunks that don't count:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    For now, Edwards is focused on guiding the Timberwolves to the playoffs. He's averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for a 22-23 team currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.