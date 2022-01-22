T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Not Interested in Dunk Contest: 'I'm an In-Game Dunker'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards doubles as one of the NBA's most electric players on the court and one of the most entertaining ones off it.

Edwards' highlight-reel dunks have helped the second-year pro make a name for himself in the league, but don't expect him to enter the NBA Slam Dunk Contest any time soon (or at all):

This year's contest is scheduled to take place Feb. 19 during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons won last year's competition.

Participants have yet to be announced, but it appears Edwards won't take part. That's too bad, but he does wow fans with his dunking on a routine basis:

The 6'4" Edwards' poster dunks have been a staple in NBA highlights:

He even makes highlight reels for dunks that don't count:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For now, Edwards is focused on guiding the Timberwolves to the playoffs. He's averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for a 22-23 team currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference.