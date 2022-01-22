Knicks News: Cam Reddish Recovered from Ankle Injury, Could Debut vs. Clippers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Cam Reddish may be set to make his New York Knicks debut Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hinted at the possibility of Reddish playing Sunday after recovering from an ankle injury suffered while he was with the Atlanta Hawks.

Reddish has not played since the Knicks acquired him from the Hawks in exchange for forward Kevin Knox II and a conditional first-round pick last week.

After missing his final game as a member of the Hawks with the ankle injury, Reddish missed the first four games he could have played in for the Knicks.

Berman noted that Reddish's absence may have had more to do with getting him acclimated to the playbook and finding a spot for him in the rotation, however.

The 22-year-old Reddish was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Duke, and he showed flashes of being a key player during his three seasons in Atlanta, though injuries often derailed his progress.

In 34 games this season before the trade, Reddish was averaging a career-high 11.9 points and 1.7 three-pointers made per contest to go along with 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals.

He is also shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, both of which are career bests.

Reddish's potential debut comes at an ideal time for a Knicks team that has lost three consecutive games and has fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-24 record.

New York is in danger of missing the playoffs after being the No. 4 seed last season, which is likely what spurred the decision to shake things up by trading for Reddish.

Reddish is a quality defender and three-point shooter who should bring some much-needed balance to a Knicks rotation that has looked listless in recent games.

If Reddish does play Sunday, it could mean less action for Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and even Immanuel Quickley depending on how Thibodeau opts to divide the minutes.