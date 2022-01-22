Blazers' Damian Lillard 'Not in a Rush' to Return from Abdominal Injury After Surgery

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

A little over week after undergoing abdominal surgery, Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard said Saturday that he's "not in a rush" to return to action.

Lillard addressed the media Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery to fix an abdominal issue that had impacted him throughout the 2021-22 season:

The six-time All-Star reiterated that the plan remains for doctors to reevaluate him six to eight weeks after the surgery to determine the best course for his return.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.