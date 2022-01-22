X

    Penny Hardaway Apologizes for Expletive-Filled Rant After Memphis' Loss to SMU

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 22, 2022

    AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

    University of Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway issued an apology for his expletive-filled rant directed toward the media after Thursday's home loss to SMU.

    Hardaway posted a video Friday on Instagram saying he let his "emotions get the best of" him: 

    Jason Munz @munzly

    Penny Hardaway has issued an apology, via Instagram, to the University of Memphis, his players and the fans. <a href="https://t.co/AQqtdgnYGo">pic.twitter.com/AQqtdgnYGo</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.