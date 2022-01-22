Penny Hardaway Apologizes for Expletive-Filled Rant After Memphis' Loss to SMU

AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

University of Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway issued an apology for his expletive-filled rant directed toward the media after Thursday's home loss to SMU.

Hardaway posted a video Friday on Instagram saying he let his "emotions get the best of" him:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.