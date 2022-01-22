X

    Frank Vogel Praises Russell Westbrook for 'Hell of a Game' in Lakers' Win vs. Magic

    Erin WalshJanuary 22, 2022

    After benching Russell Westbrook in the final minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had some high praise for the veteran point guard following his performance in Friday's 116-105 win over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. 

    Vogel told reporters that Westbrook "played a hell of a game" and brought "pure energy" to the team. Vogel added that the 33-year-old is a "high-character guy" and took being benched against the Pacers well. 

    Westbrook finished Friday's game with 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor, 11 rebounds and seven assists. 

