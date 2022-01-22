Giannis Drops 30 to Lead Bucks Past DeMar DeRozan, Shorthanded Bulls

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks earned a 94-90 home win over the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Friday.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan's 35 points led all scorers.

Neither team shot the ball well, with the Bucks (38.2 percent from the field) and Bulls (36.5 percent) combining to make just 13-of-69 three-pointers.

This game was ultimately a defensive fight to the finish.

The Bulls had the ball in the final minute with a chance to tie or take the lead down 92-90, but a DeRozan three-point attempt with 23.3 seconds left was off the mark.

Bucks wing Khris Middleton grabbed the rebound and knocked down two free throws for a four-point lead after a Coby White foul.

Chicago missed three shots on its final possession to end the game.

The 28-16 Bulls were missing two key stars in Lonzo Ball (left meniscus tear) and Zach LaVine (left knee injury). They have now lost five of six.

The 29-19 Bucks have won two straight.

Notable Performances

Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 points, 12 rebounds

Bucks F Khris Middleton: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

Bucks C Bobby Portis: 12 points, 13 rebounds

Bulls F DeMar DeRozan: 35 points, 6 rebounds

Bulls C Nikola Vucevic: 19 points, 11 rebounds

What's Next?

Milwaukee will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls will visit the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Amway Center.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

