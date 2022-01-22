Giannis Drops 30 to Lead Bucks Past DeMar DeRozan, Shorthanded Bulls

Giannis Drops 30 to Lead Bucks Past DeMar DeRozan, Shorthanded BullsJanuary 22, 2022
The Milwaukee Bucks earned a 94-90 home win over the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Friday.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan's 35 points led all scorers.
Neither team shot the ball well, with the Bucks (38.2 percent from the field) and Bulls (36.5 percent) combining to make just 13-of-69 three-pointers.
This game was ultimately a defensive fight to the finish.
The Bulls had the ball in the final minute with a chance to tie or take the lead down 92-90, but a DeRozan three-point attempt with 23.3 seconds left was off the mark.
Bucks wing Khris Middleton grabbed the rebound and knocked down two free throws for a four-point lead after a Coby White foul.
Chicago missed three shots on its final possession to end the game.
The 28-16 Bulls were missing two key stars in Lonzo Ball (left meniscus tear) and Zach LaVine (left knee injury). They have now lost five of six.
The 29-19 Bucks have won two straight.
Notable Performances
Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo: 30 points, 12 rebounds
Bucks F Khris Middleton: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
Bucks C Bobby Portis: 12 points, 13 rebounds
Bulls F DeMar DeRozan: 35 points, 6 rebounds
Bulls C Nikola Vucevic: 19 points, 11 rebounds
What's Next?
Milwaukee will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls will visit the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Amway Center.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.