Brandon Ingram Out for Pelicans vs. Pacers with Sprained Ankle Injury

The New Orleans Pelicans announced forward Brandon Ingram will miss Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a right ankle sprain.

Ingram has been a stabilizing force for the Pelicans amid a season where high expectations have faded because of Zion Williamson's long-term foot injury. The 2020 All-Star has averaged 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 36 appearances.

The 24-year-old North Carolina native has been forced out of the lineup because of minor injuries a few times during the campaign, including hip, ankle and Achilles ailments. He's played more than 62 games just once during his six-year NBA career.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker figures to rejoin the starting lineup whenever Ingram is sidelined. Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky are among the other options for increased playing time on the wing.

The Pelicans, who were expected to take a step forward this season, are instead trying to fight for a berth in the Western Conference play-in tournament. Being without Ingram for an extended period of time would deliver a major blow to those efforts.