LeBron James, Stephen Curry Lead NBA's Top-Selling Jersey List for 1st Half of Season

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

In news that will surprise few who follow the NBA, LeBron James and Stephen Curry remain popular with fans.

The NBA announced on Friday that James and Curry have the two best-selling jerseys from the first half of the 2021-22 season based on sales from league's official online store:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic round out the top five in jersey sales.

James continues to be the standard-bearer in the NBA as far as jersey sales. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has sat in the top spot on this list every season since 2018-19.

The last time James wasn't No. 1 on the list, he was second only to Curry at the end of the 2017-18 season.

James and Curry remain the most popular players in the NBA. They are the top two vote-getters for the 2022 All-Star Game, based on the updated results released on Thursday.

Curry was leading the vote for the first two rounds, but he slipped to second behind James after the third round. They are the only players who have received at least 6 million fan votes thus far.

Further down the list, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is certainly gaining a lot of new fans based on his performance in the first half. The 22-year-old had the 14th best-selling jersey in the second half last season, but he's climbed up to No. 7 so far in 2021-22.

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball cracked the top 15 in jersey sales for the first time.