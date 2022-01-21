Breanna Stewart Rumors: Former Storm Star Meets With Liberty amid Free Agency

Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images

Longtime Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart reportedly met with the New York Liberty in free agency this week.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Liberty owners Joe and Clara Tsai, head coach Sandy Brondello and the full front office staff all went to Los Angeles for the meeting with Stewart.

In five seasons with the Storm, Stewart is a three-time All-Star, two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA Finals MVP and one-time WNBA MVP.

