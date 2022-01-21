Report: DeMarcus Cousins, Nuggets Agree to 10-day Contract

John Fisher/Getty Images

Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins is set to sign a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Earlier this month, Cousins was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks after appearing in 17 games for them.

He was fairly productive within the opportunities he was given, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.9 minutes per contest.

The 31-year-old Cousins was once among the most dominant big men in the NBA, earning four consecutive All-Star nods from 2015-18 during stints with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

During that stretch, Cousins averaged 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers made per game, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range.

Things changed during the 2017-18 campaign when Cousins suffered a torn Achilles, which cost him the remainder of the season and came at an awful time considering he was set to hit free agency.

As a result, Cousins had to settle for a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, and appeared in only 30 games in 2018-19.

Cousins then missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL and has bounced around between multiple teams since then.

While Cousins is no longer the same player he was during his All-Star run, he can still be effective in spurts, which is likely why the Nuggets decided to bring him in for the time being.

The Nuggets don't necessarily need Cousins to be a stud, as they have reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic at center.

Frontcourt depth is definitely a need for Denver, though, with Michael Porter Jr. out with a back injury and JaMychal Green in health and safety protocols.

Cousins could potentially take some of the minutes Zeke Nnaji has been playing as Jokic's primary backup, which would perhaps be an upgrade for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are sixth in the Western Conference this season at 23-20, and if Cousins can find a way to stick for the remainder of the season, he has a chance to play postseason basketball.