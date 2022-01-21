Steve Kerr Says Warriors' Loss to Pacers 'Was My Night to Stink it Up'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for the team's 121-117 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

"I blame myself, number one," Kerr told reporters after the home defeat at the Chase Center. "I don't think I did a good job of preparing the team to be ready to play."

He added: "So this was my night to stink it up."

The Warriors entered the contest as 11.5-point favorites against the Pacers, who were severely shorthanded without Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert.

It was a tale of three-point shooting as Indiana's makeshift lineup knocked down 15 of its 35 attempts (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc, while Golden State made just nine of its 42 attempted threes (21.4 percent).

Seven Pacers reached double figures in scoring, led by Chris Duarte with 27 points, and the Dubs turned the ball over 21 times in the loss.

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who posted a game-high 39 points, said the team "didn't execute well."

"That's where us as players have to keep each other accountable. On the little things we can control," Curry said. "We can't control making and missing shots, but you can control execution."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It marked a rare lackluster performance from Golden State, which sits second in the Western Conference at 32-13 and leads the NBA with a 19-4 record at home this season.

That said, there have been some concerning signs recently as the Warriors have dropped six of their past nine games, including four of six while Draymond Green has been sidelined with calf and back injuries.

The team's defense has struggled without Green, giving up at least 116 points in each of its four losses during his absence. Golden State announced Sunday its defensive stalwart would miss at least two more weeks while undergoing physical therapy on a disc in his back.

Curry and Co. will attempt to get back on track Friday night when they continue a seven-game homestand against the Houston Rockets (14-32), who've won three of their past four contests.