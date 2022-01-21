X

    Knicks Fan Spotted Watching 'The Office' During Game vs. Pelicans at MSG

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 21, 2022

    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    You know you're having a bad season when a fan buys tickets to your game but ends up just watching old episodes of The Office from inside the arena. 

    Obviously this is about the New York Knicks. What other team could it possibly be about?

    On Thursday night, a fan went viral in Madison Square Garden when he was spotted watching Michael Scott's antics during the Knicks' 102-91 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Jeremy Cohen @TheCohencidence

    Someone is watching “The Office”without sound or subtitles at the Knicks game, and honestly, I can’t say I blame them <a href="https://t.co/5fwepNHl5F">pic.twitter.com/5fwepNHl5F</a>

    Jeremy Cohen @TheCohencidence

    Oh god he’s going to kick my ass <a href="https://t.co/rzuparLGRe">pic.twitter.com/rzuparLGRe</a>

    Jeremy Cohen @TheCohencidence

    Folks we interacted and I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship

    That's right: Watching old Office episodes without sound or captions was still more exciting than watching the Knicks. 

    For the ol' Knickerbockers, this season is teetering on threat level: midnight. It's not good.

