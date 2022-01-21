Knicks Fan Spotted Watching 'The Office' During Game vs. Pelicans at MSG

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

You know you're having a bad season when a fan buys tickets to your game but ends up just watching old episodes of The Office from inside the arena.

Obviously this is about the New York Knicks. What other team could it possibly be about?

On Thursday night, a fan went viral in Madison Square Garden when he was spotted watching Michael Scott's antics during the Knicks' 102-91 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

That's right: Watching old Office episodes without sound or captions was still more exciting than watching the Knicks.

For the ol' Knickerbockers, this season is teetering on threat level: midnight. It's not good.