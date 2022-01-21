Charles Barkley Slams Lakers as 'Wusses' Amid Russell Westbrook, Frank Vogel Drama

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA analyst Charles Barkley called the Los Angeles Lakers "wusses" for their treatment of head coach Frank Vogel and guard Russell Westbrook.

"The people up top who put that trash together are running and hiding like cowards, saying 'it's Frank, it's Russ,'" Barkley said.

The Lakers fell to 22-23 on the season after Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the team's fourth defeat in the last five games. Vogel made headlines in the latest loss with his decision to bench Westbrook in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

"Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game," the coach told reporters afterward.

Westbrook has struggled in his first season in Los Angeles despite averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. His efficiency and defense have been issues, while his .038 win shares per 48 minutes are his lowest since his rookie year in 2008-09, per Basketball Reference.

Vogel has also come under fire with the squad unable to reach expectations despite having superstars like LeBron James, Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony on the roster.

Barkley believes the front office is to blame for its inability to put together a winning roster.