Report: Te'a Cooper Signs Qualifying Offer, Will Return to LA Sparks for 2022 Season

Tim Heitman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Sparks are reportedly retaining one of their most popular players.

Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Thursday that guard Te'a Cooper has signed her qualifying offer to remain with the team for the 2022 season. Cooper has spent the first two seasons of her WNBA career in Los Angeles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

