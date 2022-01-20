NBA All-Star Game 2022: LeBron James, Stephen Curry Lead 3rd Voting Results

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant continue to lead the voting results for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Curry and James have been the leading vote-getters throughout the process, with the two Western Conference stars battling for the conference's captaincy. Durant and Antetokounmpo have been lapping the field as they vie for the Eastern Conference captaincy.

James has been a captain every year since the NBA adopted its new fantasy-draft format in 2018. His teams have also won each of those four games. Antetokounmpo has captained two teams, while Curry and Durant have each captained one.

The struggles of James' Lakers, combined with Curry spearheading the No. 2 seed Warriors, have helped the Golden State star get in position to potentially win his first captain spot since 2018. Curry led the West voting through the first two rounds of results but was eclipsed by a massive surge from James.

Elsewhere, Ja Morant continued to take a leap amid the Memphis Grizzlies' stellar play. Morant moved into a backcourt starter spot in the previous round of voting and has seemingly locked himself into the No. 2 spot in the West behind Curry.

DeMar DeRozan continues to be the leading vote-getter in the East backcourt amid his All-NBA-caliber season. Trae Young, Zach LaVine and James Harden are all in a race for the second backcourt spot in fan voting.

Perhaps the most interesting race is for the third Western Conference frontcourt slot. James and Nikola Jokic are mortal locks, but Andrew Wiggins is in third place in voting but has not put up All-Star numbers. Paul George and Anthony Davis, fourth and fifth in the voting, have missed significant time due to injury and may not even be healthy for the Feb. 20 event. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is arguably the most deserving amid a career-best season, but he's ninth in fan voting and will face an uphill climb.

Fan votes account for 50 percent of the formula to determine All-Star starters. Media members (25 percent) and fellow players (25 percent) also vote to select All-Stars, with the top three frontcourt players and top two backcourt players from each conference being named to the team.

Coaches vote to determine the All-Star reserves.

Fan voting concludes Saturday, Jan. 22 at midnight ET.